El portavoz de Justicia del PP, sobre el CGPJ: "El bloqueo lo impone el Gobierno por no aceptar nuestra reforma"

El portavoz de Justicia del Partido Popular ha criticado, además, el nombramiento de Dolores Delgado como fiscal general del Estado.

El consejero en funciones de Justicia e Interior de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique López, en una imagen de archivo.
El consejero en funciones de Justicia e Interior de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique López, en una imagen de archivo. Chema Moya / EFE

Enrique López, portavoz de Justicia del Partido Popular y número dos de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha asegurado en una entrevista en La Razón que la solución para el bloqueo del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ pasa por "cambiar el modelo de elección y del sistema de nombramiento del fiscal general del Estado". "El bloqueo lo impone el Gobierno por no aceptar nuestra reforma", sostiene. 

López y su partido, que abogan por una reforma del sistema de elección de jueces del CGPJ, considera que la forma de elegir a sus miembros "transmite una imagen de dependencia y de politización que nos coloca muy cerca de Polonia y Hungría, a pesar de tener el Poder Judicial más independiente de Europa". 

El titular de la entrevista de La Razón, ilustrado con la frase "el PP tiene el apoyo de la mayoría de la carrera judicial", ha motivado que el PSOE anuncie que elevará a la Comisión Europea la declaraciones de López.

La frase literal del interior de la entrevista reza: "La renovación es también un deseo de la Carrera judicial, pero la inmensa mayoría nos está transmitiendo que quieren que sigamos luchando por el cambio de modelo de elección del CGPJ".

López también ha sido muy crítico con el nombramiento de Dolores Delgado como fiscal general del Estado: "Hasta Pedro Sánchez se ha dado cuenta de que cometió un error eligiendo para ese puesto a una ministra de Justicia y diputada porque lastra la imagen de imparcialidad de esa persona".

