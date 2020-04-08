Estás leyendo: Una portavoz de Vox en un pueblo de Toledo cita a Hitler para animar en la lucha contra el coronavirus

"Como dijo Adolf Hitler a sus generales cuando propusieron invadir España: Ni hablar, los españoles gobernaron una vez el mundo, es el único pueblo mediterráneo verdaderamente valiente", publicó Venus Cuesta, la portavoz de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Fuensalida. El mensaje ya sido borrado.

Captura del mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Facebook por la portavoz del Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Fuensalida (Toledo) y que ya ha borrado,

La portavoz de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Fuensalida (Toledo), Venus Cuesta, ha recurrido a una cita de Adolf Hitler para animar a los españoles en la lucha contra el coronavirus.

Ha sido en un mensaje en su cuenta de Facebook, que la portavoz de Vox ya eliminado, y que inicia dando "su más sentido pésame" a todos los familiares de los fallecidos por el coronavirus. "Desde Vox-Fuensalida queremos dar nuestro más sentido pésame a todos los familiares de los fallecidos por el Covid-19. Y queremos transmitir nuestro apoyo y ánimo para todos los que están luchando contra esta pandemia", ha publicado Cuesta en su perfil de la red social Facebook.

Y ha añadido: "Como dijo Adolf Hitler a sus generales cuando propusieron invadir España: Ni hablar, los españoles gobernaron una vez el mundo, es el único pueblo mediterráneo verdaderamente valiente, organizarían guerrillas en nuestra retaguardia. No se puede entrar en España sin el permiso de los españoles".

Tras la cita atribuida al dictador alemán, la portavoz de Vox en Fuensalida ha concluido: "Entre todos venceremos y expulsaremos al enemigo de España".

