"Frente al caos del mando único los gobiernos autonómicos se han adelantado", ha asegurado el número dos del PP, Teodoro García Egea, que ha presumido de que su formación ha realizado "una oposición seria y rigurosa".

El secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, en rueda de prensa. EFE/Archivo
marta monforte

El PP culpa al Gobierno presidido por Pedro Sánchez de los 224 rebrotes —según datos del Ministerio de Sanidad— que afectan a regiones del territorio español. A juicio del secretario general de los populares, Teodoro García Egea, "el caos del mando único está llegando a los rebrotes" pese a que las competencias están trasferidas de nuevo a las comunidades autónomas tras el fin del estado de alarma como dicta la ley 14/1986, de 25 de abril General de Sanidad.

El conservador se ha preguntado "cómo es posible que Sánchez afirmara que no es posible confinar sin el estado de alarma cuando hay poblaciones que están cofinando sin el estado de alarma", aunque la Justicia anuló el plan de la Generalitat de Catalunya para confinar ocho municipios de Lleida por el descontrol de la pandemia al considerar que sin estado de alarma no había aval legal para restringir los movimientos. 

"Frente al caos del mando único los gobiernos autonómicos se han adelantado", ha proseguido el número dos del PP, que ha presumido de que su formación ha realizado "una oposición seria y rigurosa" y que "no ha cesado de ofrecer pactos de estado al Gobierno, a pesar de recibir el silencio y el desprecio como respuesta". 

Al mismo tiempo que ha reivindicado al PP como un partido de "consenso y diálogo" que garantiza la "moderación y el trabajo bien hecho", ha calificado al Gobierno como "el más sectario y radical de la democracia" además de ser también "el más débil". "España necesita las políticas del PP, esa receta que siempre hemos aplicado en Galicia, Madrid, Murcia... en España. España necesita más PP y menos Sánchez".

García Egea también ha criticado que el Ejecutivo no tenga un plan "para hacer obligatorias o no las mascarillas" aunque todas las regiones, a excepción de Madrid y Canarias, han aprobado ya hacer su uso obligatorio tanto en espacios cerrados como al aire libre. 

