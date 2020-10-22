El PP de Andalucía borra varios mensajes en una red social en los que se decía: "Sí a España, no a Vox"

sevilla
El discurso de Pablo Casado durante su turno de intervención en la moción de censura que ha presentado Vox contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias, ha tenido réplicas en Andalucía.
La cuenta oficial del PP andaluz en la red social Twitter, en la que el partido distribuye sus mensajes, había puesto algunos mensajes en los que se difundía el hashtag "Sí a España, no a Vox". Los mensajes fueron borrados un tiempo después de haber sido publicados debido a que se trataba de "una campaña nacional", según indicó el PP andaluz a Público.
Vox es el socio parlamentario de PP y Ciudadanos en Andalucía, con quien han aprobado ya dos presupuestos, y a quien este mismo miércoles, los partidos que integran el Gobierno andaluz, le votaron 32 de sus 35 propuestas de resolución en el Debate del Estado de la Comunidad. El portavoz de Vox, Alejandro Hernández, este mismo martes había vuelto a garantizar su "colaboración" con el Ejecutivo que preside Juanma Moreno.
Este había tratado de ubicarse, este martes, durante su intervención en el debate andaluz, en el centro político. Haber borrado esos tuits, aunque pueda parecer anecdótico, demuestra, una vez más que el diablo esta en los detalles, y revela, sin embargo, su dependencia de Vox.
El presupuesto andaluz está a punto de salir del horno. Y en juego están 40.000 millones de euros. Sin la ultraderecha, Moreno se queda sin presupuesto, salvo que haga unas concesiones a la oposición que, hasta ahora, no ha estado dispuesto a hacer.
