PP y Cs avanzan en su pacto en Andalucía y acuerdan sus primeras 23  medidas 

El PP-A y Ciudadanos (Cs) han cerrado este domingo su acuerdo en relación al bloque de regeneración democrática de su acuerdo programático para el Gobierno andaluz que ambos pretenden conformar, según han confirmado fuentes de la negociación.
Se trata de uno de los tres bloques —conformado en este caso por 23 puntos— de los que consta dicho acuerdo programático, dado que los otros dos tienen que ver con medidas de reactivación económica y fiscales, y de políticas sociales.
Según han apuntado fuentes de la negociación, los equipos técnicos de PP-A y Cs siguen trabajando en dichos dos bloques restantes, de los que quedan "flecos" por solventar.
El presidente del PP de Málaga, portavoz regional de su formación y coordinador de las negociaciones de los populares con Cs, Elías Bendodo, ya se mostraba este domingo por la mañana "convencido" de que "durante la jornada de hoy", este domingo, "estaremos en condiciones de cerrar el acuerdo programático" con el partido naranja, tras lo que tocará ponerse a "hablar" de la Mesa del Parlamento y el propio Ejecutivo autonómico.
En declaraciones a los periodistas en Estepona (Málaga), Bendodo apuntaba que dicho acuerdo programático contemplará unas "90 medidas a llevar a cabo durante la legislatura", y ello después de que ambos partidos acordaran el "primer borrador de 21 medidas que vamos a poner en marcha en los 100 primeros días" de gobierno.
Documento conjunto de PP y ... by on Scribd
