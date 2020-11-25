PP y Cs impiden que la Cámara suspenda al portavoz de Vox en Andalucía tras su airado desplante

sevilla
PP y Ciudadanos decidieron proteger a su socio, el portavoz de Vox, Alejandro Hernández, y, con sus votos, unidos una vez más a los de la ultraderecha, impidieron que se tramitase la petición de suspensión que había presentado el PSOE, después de que Hernández abandonase el salón de plenos la semana pasada con un gran enfado y tras proferir gritos y expresiones malsonantes –"a tomar por culo"– hacia la presidenta del Parlamento, Marta Bosquet (Ciudadanos), quien le había negado el uso de la palabra.
Los socialistas habían presentado una Proposición No de Ley en la que reclamaban la aplicación del artículo 101.4 del reglamento, que permite que el pleno suspenda temporalmente de sus derechos a los diputados que falten al decoro propio de las solemnidades y procedimientos parlamentarios.
En un comunicado, Rodrigo Sánchez, el secretario general del grupo parlamentario del PSOE manifestó que la derecha y la ultraderecha habían empleado su "rodillo" para "silenciar en el Parlamento la agresión del portavoz de Vox a la presidenta de la Cámara, a la institución y al pueblo andaluz que representa".
Recurso
El PSOE anunció que recurrirá la decisión de la Mesa "donde haga falta y las instancias necesarias" en defensa "de la dignidad de la sede de la soberanía del pueblo andaluz, manchada por la grave agresión verbal del portavoz de la ultraderecha andaluza que PP y Cs quieren ocultar y enterrar a toda costa", según recoge la nota.
"Moreno Bonilla y Marín son cómplices del partido ultraderechista de Abascal en Andalucía y ejecutan su alianza en la Mesa del Parlamento a golpe de vetos. PP y Ciudadanos están más dispuestos a proteger a sus aliados de ultraderecha que a la propia Cámara", remachó Sánchez Haro.
