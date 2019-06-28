Público
El PP y Cs sellan un acuerdo para gobernar Castilla y León

Mañueco (PP) será presidente de Castilla y León e Igea (Cs) vicepresidente.

Francisco Igea, de Ciudadanos (c) y Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, del Partido Popular (i). EFE

El PP y Cs han alcanzado un acuerdo de gobernabilidad para Castilla y León que se formalizará la semana que viene y por el que Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP) será el presidente de la Comunidad, mientras que el líder de Ciudadanos, Francisco Igea, será vicepresidente y portavoz.

Según el acuerdo de gobernabilidad, el PP se haría con seis consejerías, mientras que Ciudadanos ostentaría cuatro, según ha detallado Francisco Igea en rueda de prensa.

En concreto, el PP se quedaría con las Consejerías de Presidencia, Economía y Hacienda, Fomento y Medio Ambiente, Familia e Igualdad de Oportunidades, Agricultura y Ganadería, y Educación.

Por su parte, Ciudadanos se haría con Sanidad, Transparencia y Regeneración, Industria y Empleo, y Cultura y Turismo.

(Habrá ampliación)

