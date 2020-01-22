El PP retoma la estrategia de salir a las calles para hacer oposición al Gobierno

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ha señalado este miércoles que su partido "denunciará" las "cesiones" el Gobierno a los independentistas "en el parlamento y en la calle": "Llegaremos hasta donde haga falta", ha inquirido en rueda de prensa desde Génova.

El número dos del PP ha criticado la decisión del Gobierno de impulsar una reforma del Código Penal que incluya la revisión de los delitos de sedición y rebelión. Garcia Egea lo ha bautizado como 'doctrina Junqueras' y ha asegurado que "ningún español quiere volver a ver a Junqueras en la politica".

Ha señalado que si Sánchez "quiere indultar" Junqueras pueda hacerlo, pero que no debe utilizar la reforma del CP para hacerlo: "No sea cobarde. Hágalo, pero no cambie el código penal".

(Habrá ampliación)