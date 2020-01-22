Estás leyendo: El PP retoma la estrategia de salir a las calles para hacer oposición al Gobierno

El PP retoma la estrategia de salir a las calles para hacer oposición al Gobierno

García Egea critica la decisión del Gobierno de impulsar una reforma del delito de rebelión y dice que, si Sánchez "quiere indultar" a  Oriol Junqueras, "no cambie el Código Penal".

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea (d), el consejero de Justicia, Interior y Víctimas de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique López (i), ofrecen una rueda de prensa en la sede del Partido Popular en Madrid. EFE/ Fernando Villar
MADRID

MARTA MONFORTE JAEN

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ha señalado este miércoles que su partido "denunciará" las "cesiones" el Gobierno a los independentistas "en el parlamento y en la calle": "Llegaremos hasta donde haga falta", ha inquirido en rueda de prensa desde Génova.

El número dos del PP ha criticado la decisión del Gobierno de impulsar una reforma del Código Penal que incluya la revisión de los delitos de sedición y rebelión. Garcia Egea lo ha bautizado como 'doctrina Junqueras' y ha asegurado que "ningún español quiere volver a ver a Junqueras en la politica".

Ha señalado que si Sánchez "quiere indultar" Junqueras pueda hacerlo, pero que no debe utilizar la reforma del CP para hacerlo: "No sea cobarde. Hágalo, pero no cambie el código penal".

(Habrá ampliación)

