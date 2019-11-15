Público
PP vasco El PP vasco, contra Vox: "Jamás compartiremos proyecto con un partido contrario a la Constitución"

Los populares han arremetido este jueves contra el partido ultraderechista, que ha rechazado explorar una posible coalición para las próximas elecciones autonómicas. 

Borja Sémper, portavoz del PP en el Parlamento Vasco.EFE

El PP del País Vasco ha marcado las distancias con Vox. Los populares han cargado contra Santiago Abascal defendiendo que "jamás" compartirán proyecto con un partido "contrario a la Constitución y cuya propuesta para el futuro de España es retrasar los relojes cuarenta años". "España necesita sensatez, moderación y convivencia", han aseverado.

Abascal ha admitido este jueves que una alianza electoral entre partidos constitucionalistas tendría sentido en lugares como Euskadi, donde "los partidos nacionales prácticamente han desaparecido", aunque ha reconocido que lo ve "difícil" para las autonómicas de 2020, debido a las diferencias que separan a su partido del PP para poder defender un mismo proyecto. 

Antes de de dedicarse a la actividad política en Vox, a partir de 2014, Abascal formó parte de la ejecutiva del Partido Popular del País Vasco y llegó a sustituir hasta dos veces a dos miembros del Parlamento Vasco. 

A través de las redes sociales, los populares vascos han señalado que "el nacionalismo no se combate con un nacionalismo de signo contrario, sino con libertad". "El proyecto del PP para el País Vasco defiende libertades y autogobierno. Hubo un tiempo en el que el propio Abascal defendía con nosotros el Estatuto de Gernika. Hoy se lo quiere cargar", han añadido.

