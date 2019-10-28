Público
Precampaña electoral "Ahora, sí", lema de campaña del PSOE

Los socialistas cuelgan un gran cartel en la fachada de su sede con este eslogan y una nueva foto de su candidato 

Pedro Sánchez, en la presentación de la campaña Ahora España el pasado 30 de septiembre. EFE

"Ahora, sí" es el lema de campaña escogido por los socialistas para el 10-N, continuando con el mensaje de la precampaña que ha sido: "Ahora, Gobierno".

Horas antes de que el candidato socialista Pedro Sánchez presente su campaña en Madrid en un acto público, el PSOE colgó un gran cartel en la puerta de su sede en la calle de Ferraz con dicho lema y una nueva foto del actual presidente en funciones, distinta a la anterior.

Los socialista complementarán este lema general con otros mensajes que llevan como común denominador la palabra "Ahora". Así, en sus actos y en su publicidad se podrá leer: "Ahora, Gobierno progresista", "Ahora, estabilidad", "Ahora igualdad real", "Ahora, medidas sociales" o "Ahora, convivencia".

Como ya se hiciera en la campaña del 28-A la figura de Pedro Sánchez será el principal reclamo para buscar el apoyo de los ciudadanos, en el convencimiento que existe en el PSOE de que su candidato aporta votos, ya que sigue siendo el más valorado por la ciudadanía en casi todas las encuestas.

