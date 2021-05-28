Estás leyendo: El Gobierno prepara un mecanismo para bajar el precio de la luz

Precio de la luz El Gobierno prepara un mecanismo para bajar el precio de la luz

Transición Ecológica llevará este martes al Consejo de Ministros un anteproyecto de ley para acabar con los beneficios caídos del cielo de las eléctricas.

Postes eléctricos. Paula Hanna / Reuters

El Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica llevará este martes al Consejo de Ministros un anteproyecto de ley con el que se pretende acabar con el exceso de retribución que las compañías consiguen por la electricidad de sus hidráulicas y nucleares que ya están amortizadas, los conocidos como beneficios caídos del cielo.

La ley se enmarca dentro del acuerdo de gobierno firmado por los dos partidos del Ejecutivo: Unidas Podemos y PSOE. En concreto, en el documento, se especificaba que se harían "los cambios normativos necesarios en relación con el funcionamiento del mercado eléctrico para acabar con la sobrerretribución que reciben en el mercado mayorista determinadas tecnologías que fueron instaladas en un marco regulatorio diferente, anterior a la liberalización, y que han recuperado sobradamente sus costes de inversión".

Ahora, el departamento de la vicepresidenta Teresa Ribera lleva esta ley al Consejo de Ministros con el fin de "acompañar a la industria y a los consumidores domésticos evitando un encarecimiento del sistema que no se corresponde íntegramente con un incremento de los costes reales de la energía que consumen", según avanza El País. 

"El Gobierno está preocupado por el impacto del precio del CO2 en el precio de la electricidad y sus posibles consecuencias en la recuperación de las economías domésticas e industrial", justifican. Así, la norma estará basada en la "minoración de parte del dividendo de carbono a las plantas no emisoras previas al 2005 que vendan energía en el mercado".

El Ejecutivo cree que los cambios podrían suponer que la factura se reduzca hasta un 5% y servirán para "la minoración de parte del dividendo de carbono a las plantas no emisoras previas al 2005 que vendan energía en el mercado".

