Estás leyendo: La presidenta del Senado anula la votación que bajaba el IVA en peluquerías

Público
Público

La presidenta del Senado anula la votación que bajaba el IVA en peluquerías

La enmienda, según las fuentes, no guarda la debida congruencia con la enmienda de origen, requisito exigido por el Reglamento cuando aquélla no es suscrita por la totalidad de los grupos parlamentarios.

Una peluquería.
Una peluquería. Pixabay

MADRID

Actualizado:

La presidenta del Senado, Pilar Llop, ha acordado anular la votación de la enmienda del pleno de este miércoles que aprobó la bajada del IVA de las peluquerías y servicios de estética del tipo general, del 21%, al reducido del 10%. 

Según la resolución a la que ha tenido acceso EFE, Llop ha estimado la solicitud de controversia formulada por el Gobierno y el grupo socialista declarando la incongruencia de esa enmienda transaccional aprobada sobre una enmienda previa del Grupo Parlamentario de Izquierda Confederal. 

La votación de la enmienda, suscrita por todos los grupos salvo el PSOE, ya estuvo rodeada de polémica al presentarse en el último momento y sobre la base de otra enmienda con la que no guardaba la "obligada congruencia", según los letrados de la Cámara. 

Por ello, fue inadmitida por los servicios jurídicos aunque finalmente, a instancias del PP, la Mesa del Senado aceptó su votación, que ha sido ahora anulada por la presidenta del Senado. 

Fuentes parlamentarias han explicado que el artículo 151.5 del Reglamento del Senado otorga a la presidenta la facultad de resolver controversias, como es el caso de lo ocurrido, y revocar lo acordado por mayoría en la Mesa celebrada el miércoles durante la sesión plenaria. 

La enmienda, según las fuentes, no guarda la debida congruencia con la enmienda de origen, requisito exigido por el Reglamento cuando aquélla no es suscrita por la totalidad de los grupos parlamentarios. 

La enmienda original se refería al régimen simplificado del Impuesto sobre el Valor Añadido, en tanto que la modificación incluida en la propuesta tenía un objeto diferente ya que se refería a los tipos impositivos reducidos, contenido en un título diferente de la ley. 

Es la primera vez que se anula una votación por esta vía en esta legislatura, un recurso muy infrecuente. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público