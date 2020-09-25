Estás leyendo: El presidente del Tribunal Constitucional se ausenta de la entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces en Barcelona

Público
Público

Malestar de los jueces El presidente del Tribunal Constitucional se ausenta de la entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces en Barcelona

El magistrado Juan José González Rivas alega problemas de agenda, pero no es descartable que su ausencia esté relacionada con la del rey Felipe VI. 

Los presidentes del Tribunal Constitucional, Juan José González Rivas (i) y del Supremo, Carlos Lesmes, conversan a su llegada al Congreso para el acto solemne conmemorativo del 40 aniversario de la Constitución. EFE/ Juanjo Martín
Los presidentes del Tribunal Constitucional, Juan José González Rivas (izquierda) conversa con el del Supremo, Carlos Lesmes, en una imagen de archivo. (EFE/ Juanjo Martín)

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

El presidente del Tribunal Constitucional (TC), Juan José González Rivas, ha excusado su asistencia al acto de entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces en la Escuela Judicial de este viernes en Barcelona, que estaba confirmada inicialmente, alegando problemas de agenda, han señalado fuentes de este órgano. Sin embargo, no es descartable que su ausencia tanga que ver con la del rey Felipe VI.

La ausencia fue comunicada el pasado miércoles por Gonzalez Rivas al anfitrión del acto, el presidente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) y del Tribunal Supremo, Carlos Lesmes. El presidente del TC alega que ya que tenía un compromiso para este viernes con la XIII Conferencia Iberoamericana de Justicia Constitucional, a la que asiste de forma telemática.

El anuncio se produce en plena polémica por la ausencia del rey Felipe VI de este acto, lo que ha causado un hondo malestar en el ámbito judicial que será evidenciado durante su discurso por Lesmes, según acordó la Comisión Permanente de este órgano por una mayoría de cinco a tres votos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público