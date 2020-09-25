madridActualizado:
El presidente del Tribunal Constitucional (TC), Juan José González Rivas, ha excusado su asistencia al acto de entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces en la Escuela Judicial de este viernes en Barcelona, que estaba confirmada inicialmente, alegando problemas de agenda, han señalado fuentes de este órgano. Sin embargo, no es descartable que su ausencia tanga que ver con la del rey Felipe VI.
La ausencia fue comunicada el pasado miércoles por Gonzalez Rivas al anfitrión del acto, el presidente del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) y del Tribunal Supremo, Carlos Lesmes. El presidente del TC alega que ya que tenía un compromiso para este viernes con la XIII Conferencia Iberoamericana de Justicia Constitucional, a la que asiste de forma telemática.
El anuncio se produce en plena polémica por la ausencia del rey Felipe VI de este acto, lo que ha causado un hondo malestar en el ámbito judicial que será evidenciado durante su discurso por Lesmes, según acordó la Comisión Permanente de este órgano por una mayoría de cinco a tres votos.
