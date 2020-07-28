MadridActualizado:
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, considera que la suspensión del tercer grado de los presos independentistas dictada este martes por la juez de vigilancia penitenciaria "es una mala noticia para los que defendemos el diálogo para afrontar el conflicto".
Así lo ha manifestado en la red social Twitter, en la que refiere además que sospecha "que muchos ciudadanos en Catalunya y en el conjunto de España volverán a tener la sensación de que la justicia no siempre es igual para todos. Que esa sensación se abra paso es malo para nuestra democracia".
El líder de Podemos afirma: "No me corresponde valorar la calidad jurídica de una decisión judicial pero, políticamente, la suspensión de la semilibertad de los presos independentistas es una mala noticia para los que defendemos el diálogo para afrontar el conflicto en el marco legal vigente".
Iglesias añade que ha visitado "a los 5 en prisión y no albergo ninguna duda sobre su compromiso con la democracia y el diálogo aunque no comparta en absoluto su proyecto".
La juez de vigilancia penitenciaria ha suspendido este martes el tercer grado al exvicepresidente catalán Oriol Junqueras, a los exconsellers Raül Romeva y Joaquim Forn y a los Jordis, mientras resuelve los recursos de la Fiscalía contra su régimen abierto, por lo que desde este miércoles ya no saldrán de prisión.
