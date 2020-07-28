Estás leyendo: Junqueras sobre la suspensión del tercer grado: "Volvemos a constatar que nos tienen miedo"

Junqueras sobre la suspensión del tercer grado: "Volvemos a constatar que nos tienen miedo"

El líder de ERC ha publicado un vídeo en su cuenta de Twitter en donde ha defendido que "la cárcel forma parte del camino hacia la independencia" y considera que saldrán "para ganar".

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, es homenajeado por su partido y sus vecinos en su pueblo el día en el que ha alcanzado -como otros tres presos condenados por la sentencia del procés- su clasificación de preso en tercer grado. /Europa Press
El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha afirmado este martes que la suspensión del tercer grado a los presos del 1-O demuestra que el Estado tiene miedo de ellos: "Volvemos a constatar que nos tienen mucho miedo y por eso nos quieren cerrados. Para incidir en la política y en la sociedad catalana".

En un vídeo publicado en su cuenta de Twitter, ha defendido que la cárcel forma parte del camino hacia la independencia y ha declarado de que saldrán "para ganar". "Nosotros sabemos que esto forma parte del camino y que de la cárcel se sale, y que saldremos para ganar y para llevar a este país a la libertad", ha reivindicado.

Esta reacción del líder de ERC surge a raíz de la petición de la Fiscalía al juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria para "suspender de forma inmediata" el tercer grado a seis de los nueve presos condenados por el 'procés' y evitar así que la semilibertad que les concedió la Generalitat genere una supuesta "total sensación de impunidad".

