barcelonaActualizado:
El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha afirmado este martes que la suspensión del tercer grado a los presos del 1-O demuestra que el Estado tiene miedo de ellos: "Volvemos a constatar que nos tienen mucho miedo y por eso nos quieren cerrados. Para incidir en la política y en la sociedad catalana".
En un vídeo publicado en su cuenta de Twitter, ha defendido que la cárcel forma parte del camino hacia la independencia y ha declarado de que saldrán "para ganar". "Nosotros sabemos que esto forma parte del camino y que de la cárcel se sale, y que saldremos para ganar y para llevar a este país a la libertad", ha reivindicado.
Esta reacción del líder de ERC surge a raíz de la petición de la Fiscalía al juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria para "suspender de forma inmediata" el tercer grado a seis de los nueve presos condenados por el 'procés' y evitar así que la semilibertad que les concedió la Generalitat genere una supuesta "total sensación de impunidad".
