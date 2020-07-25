Junqueras: "La presó forma part del camí cap a la llibertat col·lectiva"

El president d'Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, Oriol Junqueras, ha assenyalat que, tot i que creu que el Tribunal Suprem els tornarà a posar a la presó "tan de pressa com pugui", "la presó forma part del camí cap a la llibertat col·lectiva". Després de la reunió amb l'exconsellera de Treball, Afers Socials i Família Dolors Bassa i l'exconseller d'Exteriors Raül Romeva a Santa Coloma de Farners i els alcaldes i diputats de Girona, Junqueras ha assegurat que els jutges del Procés "no els agrada" que els presos polítics parlin "amb la gent" però ha recordat que "de la presó se'n surt".

"Estem molt orgullosos d'haver passat per la presó i estarem orgullosos quan ens hi tornin a posar", ha assenyalat. "Sabem que tornarem a sortir, que tornarem a trobar les millors maneres de servir aquest patís i de construir una república i un país independent, ha remarcat.

Preguntat per la celebració del congrés de Junts per Catalunya, que ha tingut lloc aquest dissabte, el líder d'ERC ha afirmat que des del seu partit "sempre" defensen "el pluralisme democràctic". "Hem vist que aquest espai de centredreta s'ha intentat organitzar en diverses ocasions: esperem que aquesta sigui la definitiva", ha augurat. "Com millor els vagi a ells, més mèrit tindrà el que farem nosaltres", ha apuntat.





