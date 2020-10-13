madrid
El techo de gasto que da el pistoletazo de salida a la presentación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021 llegará el martes de la próxima semana al Congreso, aunque lo hará de una forma distinta a la habitual. La Cámara Baja deberá posicionarse sobre la suspensión de las reglas fiscales anunciadas por el Gobierno para que las diferentes instituciones puedan superar los límites de déficit y de deuda pública establecidos.
El artículo 135 de la Constitución permite suspender las reglas fiscales cuando se dan "catástrofes naturales, recesión económica o situaciones de emergencia extraordinaria". El papel de la Cámara Baja es el de "apreciar" si se dan estas circunstancias que permiten superar los límites de déficit, una votación en la que se precisa de una mayoría absoluta.
((Habrá ampliación))
