Estás leyendo: El bono social térmico que beneficiará a 1,27 millones de hogares se eleva un 44% en los PGE

Público
Público

Presupuestos Generales 2022 El bono social térmico que beneficiará a 1,27 millones de hogares se eleva un 44% en los PGE

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha destacado este "incremento significativo" en una "herramienta imprescindible para combatir la pobreza energética en personas vulnerables".

Un hombre toca un interruptor de la luz. E.P./Jesús Hellín
Un hombre toca un interruptor de la luz, en una imagen de archivo. Jesús Hellín / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Actualizado:

El proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2022 contempla un incremento de casi el 44% de las partidas destinadas al bono social térmico, el cual beneficiará a 1,27 millones de hogares, según ha anunciado este jueves la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero.

Durante su comparecencia en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, la ministra ha destacado este "incremento significativo" en una "herramienta imprescindible para combatir la pobreza energética en personas vulnerables".

Además, ha añadido, el bono social térmico permite "paliar, junto con otras medidas, el impacto del incremento del precio de la energía en los mercados mayoristas", que este jueves se eleva a 288,53 euros/megavatio hora (MWh), un 26,2% más caro que el día anterior.

Este jueves, la ministra ha presentado los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022, recalcando que seis de cada diez euros de las Cuentas públicas se destinarán a gasto en social. Las cuentas destinan 248.391 millones a gasto social. 

Además, se destinará a Ciencia 13.300 millones y a la Juventud 12.500 millones. La ministra también ha afirmado que habrá "más recursos que nunca para sanidad, educación, dependencia y derechos sociales".

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público