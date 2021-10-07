madridActualizado:
El proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) para 2022 contempla un incremento de casi el 44% de las partidas destinadas al bono social térmico, el cual beneficiará a 1,27 millones de hogares, según ha anunciado este jueves la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero.
Durante su comparecencia en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, la ministra ha destacado este "incremento significativo" en una "herramienta imprescindible para combatir la pobreza energética en personas vulnerables".
Además, ha añadido, el bono social térmico permite "paliar, junto con otras medidas, el impacto del incremento del precio de la energía en los mercados mayoristas", que este jueves se eleva a 288,53 euros/megavatio hora (MWh), un 26,2% más caro que el día anterior.
Este jueves, la ministra ha presentado los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022, recalcando que seis de cada diez euros de las Cuentas públicas se destinarán a gasto en social. Las cuentas destinan 248.391 millones a gasto social.
Además, se destinará a Ciencia 13.300 millones y a la Juventud 12.500 millones. La ministra también ha afirmado que habrá "más recursos que nunca para sanidad, educación, dependencia y derechos sociales".
