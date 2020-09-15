madrid
El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha justificado ante los empresarios presentes en la Asamblea General de CEIM 2020 su rechazo a pactar con el Gobierno los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, las cuentas más importantes de la legislatura, prorrogadas desde 2018. "El PP se ofreció a colaborar en el mes de diciembre del 2019, ahí está la hemeroteca, a cambio de que no hubiera un gobierno con comunistas de Podemos", ha argumentado.
"El 17 de febrero -ha proseguido- dijimos que nos ofrecíamos a pactar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado a cambio de dos cosas: que despolitizaran la justicia, en especial el nombramiento de la fiscal general, y que se levantaran de la mesa de autodeterminación en Catalunya". Hasta la fecha el conservador también se ha negado a negociar con el Ejecutivo la renovación del Consejero General del Poder Judicial, consciente de que la mayoría conservadora actual le beneficia, tal y como explica Público aquí.
"Hace apenas 10 días volví a decir: hablemos de los Presupuestos, pero oiga, si sabemos una línea de los mismos, es decir, con quién se van a aprobar, para qué se van a aprobar y cuándo se van a aprobar", ha zanjado. El líder conservador ha criticado que el Gobierno presidido por Pedro Sánchez no "se ha presentado el techo de gasto, la senda de déficit ni las cuestiones las 3 cuestiones que están pidiendo Europa".
Para Casado si el Gobierno "tiene los votos necesarios para aprobar" las cuentas "es legítimo" ya que "es la ley más importante de la legislatura". "Es la primera vez que el líder de la oposición ofrece al Gobierno traer al Parlamento, pactar y aprobar ese plan de reformas".
