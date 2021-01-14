MADRID
Las Juntas de Tratamiento de las cárceles de Lledoners, Wad-Ras (Barcelona) y Puig de les Basses (Girona) han propuesto de nuevo clasificar en tercer grado a los nueve presos del 1-O: Carme Forcadell, Dolors Bassa, Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Cuixart y Jordi Sànchez. A pesar de la resolución denegatoria del Supremo sobre la anterior concesión del tercer grado, el itinerario de posibles recursos de la Fiscalía en caso de que la propuesta sea aprobado por la Generalitat es el mismo: primero ante el Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria (que puede darle efectos suspensivos o no) y en última instancia ante el Tribunal Supremo.
La clasificación penitenciaria de cada preso se revisa cada seis meses y en julio las Juntas de Tratamiento de las prisiones ya propusieron este grado de semilibertad para todos los presos del 1-O. El Tribunal Supremo (TS) lo tumbó en diciembre para los nueve al considerarlo una medida prematura, y la mayoría (excepto Forcadell y Bassa) no llegaron a favorecerse del tercer grado ya que quedó en suspenso tras los recursos que presentó la Fiscalía.
Tras la propuesta de los funcionarios este jueves, el Servicio de Clasificación Penitenciaria de la Conselleria tiene un periodo máximo de dos meses para dar el visto bueno o hacer una contrapropuesta: si avala la semilibertad, las prisiones deberán precisar los horarios en que cada interno podrá salir de prisión.
