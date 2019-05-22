Público
La petición del Ministerio Público busca la suspensión de Raül Romeva en el Senado y de Oriol Junqueras, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull y Jordi Sánchez en el Congreso de los Diputados sin tener que acudir a ninguna interpretación del Reglamento de la Cámara, que era la opción que había apuntado el alto tribunal en el oficio que remitió la semana pasada a ambas Cámaras.

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, que se encuentra en prisión provisional, promete el cargo durante la sesión constitutiva de las nuevas Cortes Generales de la XIII Legislativa que se celebra este martes en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Guillén

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha presentado un escrito ante la Sala que juzga el procés independentista en el Tribunal Supremo solicitando que se comunique a las Cortes que deben proceder a la aplicación inmediata del artículo 384 bis de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal (LeCrim) y suspender de funciones a los cinco parlamentarios presos que han tomado ya posesión de su escaño, han señalado a Europa Press fuentes del Ministerio Público.

La petición de la Fiscalía busca la suspensión de Raül Romeva en el Senado y de Oriol Junqueras, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull y Jordi Sánchez en el Congreso de los Diputados sin tener que acudir a ninguna interpretación del Reglamento de la Cámara, que era la opción que había apuntado el alto tribunal en el oficio que remitió la semana pasada a ambas Cámaras.

El artículo 384 bis de la LeCrim ya fue aplicado a algunos de los ahora parlamentarios cuando fueron elegidos como representantes en el Parlament, en los comicios autonómicos del 21 de diciembre de 2017 a instancias del instructor del caso, Pablo Llarena.

