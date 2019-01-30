La ordenanza que presentó el PSOE para hacer frente a la prostitución en Madrid ha sido este miércoles rechazada por Ahora Madrid (con quien había negociado enmiendas transaccionales), el PP y Ciudadanos quienes han acusado a los socialistas de tener intención de asumir competencias impropias. Los tres partidos políticos han criticado a la portavoz socialista Purificación Causapié por tener prisa ante esta ordenanza. Además también se ha reprochado la falta de diálogo tanto con la oposición como con las asociaciones que trabajan con mujeres prostitutas.
Ante estas acusaciones Causapié ha pedido respeto, mostrándose molesta por la falta de apoyos para llevar a cabo la ordenanza. La portavoz también ha denunciado la posición adoptada por Ahora Madrid al ponerse de acuerdo "con la derecha" en temas relacionados con los derechos de las mujeres.
La propuesta socialista, planteaba la defensa y el apoyo a las víctimas, las sanciones a consumidores de los servicios, la retirada de publicidad que incitaba a la prostitución y el desarrollo de campañas de prevención y sensibilización. Se pretendía sancionar la demanda de prostitución en las calles, con multas que oscilaban entre los 500 y los 3.000 euros. Según Purificación Causapié, este tipo de medidas ha permitido la reducción de la prostitución en países como Alemania.
Begoña Villacís: "la ordenanza buscaba la paz y el orden y meter los problemas debajo de la alfombra
Beatriz Elorriaga, edil del PP ha declarado que desde su partido comparten "la esencia" de la lucha contra la prostitución, sin embargo, ha calificado a dicha ordenanza como "un auténtico despropósito" debido a que invade las competencias de la Junta de Gobierno ni tampoco se adapta a la norma estatal.
Begoña Villacís, portavoz de Ciudadanos, ha dicho que la ordenanza buscaba "la paz y el orden" y "meter los problemas debajo de la alfombra" y ha reprochado a Causapié su "hipocresía". Ante esta crítica, Causapié ha contestado que la hipocresía es defender a los proxenetas.
