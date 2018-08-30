Público
Prostitución Valerio dice que le han "metido un gol" con el sindicato de prostitutas y pide a  la Abogacía del Estado que lo recurra

"Como ministra y como miembro de un Gobierno feminista, jamás habría dado el ok a que esto se publicara en el BOE", dice la titular de Trabajo

La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, al inicio de su comparecencia en el Congreso. EFE/Chema Moya

La ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio, expresó este jueves su sorpresa por el anuncio publicado en el BOE en el que constituye el sindicato de las prostitutas, y anunció que ha pedido a la Abogacía del Estado que inicie el trámite para su impugnación.

Valerio no ocultó que “le han metido un gol” y que desconocía la publicación de dicho anuncio, por lo que pedirá explicaciones a la directora general de Empleo, Concepción Pascual, que firmó la resolución sin consultarle ni informarle de la tramitación de dicho expediente.

"Yo como ministra y como miembro de un Gobierno feminista, jamás habría dado el ok a que esto se publicara en el BOE", afirmó Magdalena Valerio en los pasillo del Congreso, tras su comparecencia en la comisión de Trabajo..

Además, en una nota del Ministerio de Trabajo se recuerda que la prostitución no es legal en España, y se afirma que “este Gobierno no puede admitir que bajo el subterfugio de un sindicato de trabajadores y trabajadoras del sexo, se dé cabida a la prostitución”.

En dicha nota, se afirma también que toda la documentación del expediente del registro se ha puesto ya en manos de la Abogacía del Estado para estudiar la fórmula de impugnación de los Estatutos.

Se justifica lo ocurrido, porque el registro efectuado ante la Dirección General de Trabajo se produjo “como un mero acto administrativo” y, en opinión del ministerio, “no contenía errores de forma”, aunque “sí de fondo para un Gobierno feminista y que tiene como eje central de sus políticas la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres”.

