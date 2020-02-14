MADRIDActualizado:
Golpe de efecto del Gobierno de coalición para proteger a los jornaleros. El Ejecutivo rebajará "a la máxima brevedad" el número de jornadas trabajadas para poder acceder a una prestación por desempleo agrario.
Fuentes de la Vicepresidencia Segunda y del Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social explican a Público que el Gobierno procederá reducirá el mínimo actual de 35 peonadas hasta 20, facilitando así el acceso a las prestaciones.
Es una "corrección puntual", explican. El Ejecutivo espera reformar el sistema "a medio plazo"
Las mismas fuentes explican que esta medida es "coyuntural", que responde a la gravedad de la situación meteorológica, que ha hecho escasear el trabajo en el campo, además de dar cumplimiento a una "reivindicación histórica" del colectivo de jornaleros.
Inciden en que es una "corrección puntual", una "decisión inmediata" para "aliviar la situación de miles de trabajadores agrarios", pero defienden la necesidad de reformar el sistema de peonadas en su conjunto, "a medio plazo", para garantizar una mejor cobertura. En definitiva, es una suerte de parche, mientras se estudia "cómo abordar esa reforma estructural".
Así lo han comunicado el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, y la Ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, a sindicatos agrarios andaluces y extremeños, en una reunión celebrada este viernes en la sede de Trabajo.
A este encuentro no han asistido las organizaciones agrarias -estaban invitadas inicialmente, pero fueron desconvocadas este jueves-, y su celebración ha coincidido con las nuevas protestas de agricultores, que denuncian la precariedad que padecen por los bajos precios en origen.
Respuesta a la ONU: más poder para la Inspección de Trabajo
En respuesta al reciente informe del relator de la ONU para la extrema pobreza, el Ejecutivo quiere modificar la ley para que la Inspección de Trabajo pueda personarse e intervenir en infraviviendas de trabajadores eventuales en el campo.
