Elecciones 2019 El PSOE ganaría las elecciones europeas, con el PP por delante de Cs, según el CIS

Unidas Podemos obtendría hasta un 15% de los votos, Vox logra representación en la Eurocámara, con hasta un 7%, y Puigdemont conseguiría su escaño

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores en funciones y candidato del PSOE al Parlamento Europeo, Josep Borrell, en un encuentro con la juventud sobre el futuro de Europa. EFE/Ballesteros

El PSOE sería el partido ganador en las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo del próximo 26 de mayo (que coinciden con las municipales y las autonómicas en 12 comunidades), con entre un 29% y un 31% de voto estimado, según el macrosondeo electoral publicado este jueves por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).

El segundo partido más votado sería el PP de Pablo Casado, con entre el 18% y el 20% de los votos, por delante de Ciudadanos, a los que el CIS atribuye entre un 14 y y un 16% del voto. El siguiente sería Unidas Podemos, con un 13%-15%. 

El partido de ultraderecha Vox entraría en el Parlamento Europeo, tras obtener entre un 7% y un 9% de los votos. Junts, la formación encabezada por el expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont, lograría entre un 1 y un 3% del voto, lo que le permitiría obtener su escaño en la Eurocámara.

De acuerdo con las estimaciones del CIS, los socialistas encabezados por Josep Borrel obtendrían entre 17 y 18 puestos en la Eurocámara, frente a los 14 con los que contaba hasta ahora.

La representación del PP en Estrasburgo (que ahora encabeza la exministra Dolors Montserrat) descendería desde los 16 eurodiputados actuales hasta los 11-12 que le atribuye el instituto demoscópico estatal. Ciudadanos cuadruplicaría sus asientos en el Parlamento Europeo: de los dos actuales pasaría a tener 8-9, según el barómetro electoral.

