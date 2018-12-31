Público
El PSOE lanza un vídeo con los logros del Gobierno de Sánchez en siete meses

El vídeo se centra en la idea de "la recuperación de derechos y libertades recortados por el anterior Gobierno del PP".

El PSOE ha lanzado hoy un vídeo en todas sus redes sociales en el que repasa algunas de las medidas aprobadas por el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez en estos siete meses y que sitúa en "la recuperación de derechos y libertades recortados por el anterior Gobierno del PP".

En menos de dos minutos, el vídeo da cuenta de algunas de las iniciativas aprobadas, muchas de carácter social, y promete que en 2019 "el Gobierno socialista no va a parar de trabajar" porque "hay que recuperar el tiempo perdido".

Así, los socialistas se refieren a la subida del salario mínimo interprofesional, la revalorización de las pensiones con el IPC, el plan de empleo juvenil, la ley de igualdad de trato y oportunidades entre hombres y mujeres, las ocho semanas de permiso de paternidad o la eliminación del copago farmacéutico para familias con renta baja e hijos a su cargo.

También se refiere a la aprobación del bono social energético para familias sin recursos, medidas de conciliación laboral y familiar, mejora en las becas y reducción de tasas universitarias y la recuperación de la prestación de desempleo para mayores de 52 años, entre otros.

Además, el PSOE promete en el vídeo que este año que se inicia habrá "muchos más compromisos" que se deberán materializar en lograr "mayor justicia social para todos".

