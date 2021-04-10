madrid
El PSOE-M ha interpuesto un recurso contencioso administrativo contra el Acuerdo de la Junta Electoral Provincial de Madrid que aceptó la lista de la candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, pese a haber sido previamente denunciada por los socialistas al incluir en ella a Toni Cantó y Agustín Conde, han adelantado la Cadena SER y han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes socialistas.
En el recurso, el PSOE estima que "la condición de elector y elegible, no se habría producido, no solo no antes del 1 de enero sino una vez convocadas las elecciones después del 11 de marzo".
Además, indican que "los cambios de empadronamiento entre distintas circunscripciones electorales con fecha posterior al cierre censal del 1 de enero de 2021 no pueden considerarse de cara al proceso electoral en curso para las elecciones de 4 de mayo de 2021, sin que aquellos que, por tanto, no puedan reunir la condición de electores, puedan reunir la condición de elegibles, concurriendo en ellos causa de inelegibilidad".
