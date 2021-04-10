Estás leyendo: El PSOE recurre ante los tribunales la lista de Ayuso por considerar "irregular" la inclusión de Toni Cantó

ELECCIONES EN MADRID El PSOE recurre ante los tribunales la lista de Ayuso por considerar "irregular" la inclusión de Toni Cantó

El PSOE estima que "la condición de elector y elegible, no se habría producido, no solo no antes del 1 de enero sino una vez convocadas las elecciones después del 11 de marzo".

Toni Cantó saliendo de Les Corts Valencianes la semana pasada.
Toni Cantó saliendo de Les Corts Valencianes.  Kai Försterling / EFE

El PSOE-M ha interpuesto un recurso contencioso administrativo contra el Acuerdo de la Junta Electoral Provincial de Madrid que aceptó la lista de la candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, pese a haber sido previamente denunciada por los socialistas al incluir en ella a Toni Cantó y Agustín Conde, han adelantado la Cadena SER y han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes socialistas.

En el recurso, el PSOE estima que "la condición de elector y elegible, no se habría producido, no solo no antes del 1 de enero sino una vez convocadas las elecciones después del 11 de marzo".

Además, indican que "los cambios de empadronamiento entre distintas circunscripciones electorales con fecha posterior al cierre censal del 1 de enero de 2021 no pueden considerarse de cara al proceso electoral en curso para las elecciones de 4 de mayo de 2021, sin que aquellos que, por tanto, no puedan reunir la condición de electores, puedan reunir la condición de elegibles, concurriendo en ellos causa de inelegibilidad".

