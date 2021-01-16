El PSOE suspende de militancia a cuatro alcaldes que se vacunaron contra la covid sin pertenecer a ningún grupo de riesgo

Actualizado:
El PSOE ha decidido abrir expediente y suspender cautelarmente de militancia, desde el 16 de enero, a los cuatro alcaldes que aceptaron la vacuna contra la covid-19.
Así lo ha anunciado este domingo en un comunicado la formación socialista, tras conocerse las informaciones sobre su acceso a la vacunación contra la Covid-19 sin pertenecer a los grupos de riesgo declarados por los organismos oficiales pertinentes.
En concreto, el PSOE ha abierto expediente y suspendido cautelarmente al alcalde de Rafelbunyol (Valencia), Fran López; al alcalde de el Verger (Alicante), Ximo Coll; a la alcaldesa de Els Poblets (Alicante), Carolina Vives; y a la alcaldesa de Torrecampo (Córdoba), Francisca Alamillo.
El PSOE ha pedido a sus militantes y, especialmente, a sus cargos públicos y representantes en las instituciones, "ser los primeros en dar ejemplo en estos tiempos en los que la sociedad apela a la unidad, la colaboración, la solidaridad y al respeto de las normas que persigan el bien común".
"No nos queda más que lamentar y reprochar la actitud de estos alcaldes que, en ningún caso, puede empañar la labor que tantos responsables públicos están llevando a cabo para gestionar la pandemia. A todos ellos, así como a todos los trabajadores y trabajadoras que han prestado un enorme servicio público durante estos meses, singularmente a los sanitarios, el PSOE quiere reconocer y agradecer su esfuerzo", ha señalado la formación.
