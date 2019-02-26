Público
La ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Meritxell Batet, ha confirmado que está negociando con los sindicatos una oferta pública de empleo para dar "seguridad" a los opositores y la "garantía" de que los servicios públicos van a seguir funcionando.

Meritxell Batet durante su intervención en el último pleno de esta legislatura, en el que se ha aprobado el Estatuto de Autonomía de la Comunidad Valenciana | EFE/ Kiko Huesca

La ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Meritxell Batet, ha confirmado este martes que el Gobierno está negociando con los sindicatos una oferta pública de empleo para 2019, para dar "seguridad" a los opositores y "garantía" de que los servicios públicos van a seguir funcionando.

En declaraciones a los medios tras asistir a un desayuno informativo, Batet ha dejado claro que esta convocatoria de empleo, cuyo número de plazas no está decidido, responde a un compromiso adquirido por el Gobierno con los sindicatos y que no va a "dejarla para después de las elecciones".

"La cifra no la puedo adelantar porque estamos trabajando en ella, viendo todos los sectores y las necesidades" con el objetivo de "reforzar especialmente" aquellos que tengan "poco personal", ha explicado la ministra.

Asimismo, ha indicado que "los sindicatos están ayudando y colaborando estrechamente con el Ministerio para que esta oferta cubra las expectativas y necesidades de los ciudadanos".

