La ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Meritxell Batet, ha confirmado este martes que el Gobierno está negociando con los sindicatos una oferta pública de empleo para 2019, para dar "seguridad" a los opositores y "garantía" de que los servicios públicos van a seguir funcionando.
En declaraciones a los medios tras asistir a un desayuno informativo, Batet ha dejado claro que esta convocatoria de empleo, cuyo número de plazas no está decidido, responde a un compromiso adquirido por el Gobierno con los sindicatos y que no va a "dejarla para después de las elecciones".
"La cifra no la puedo adelantar porque estamos trabajando en ella"
"La cifra no la puedo adelantar porque estamos trabajando en ella, viendo todos los sectores y las necesidades" con el objetivo de "reforzar especialmente" aquellos que tengan "poco personal", ha explicado la ministra.
Asimismo, ha indicado que "los sindicatos están ayudando y colaborando estrechamente con el Ministerio para que esta oferta cubra las expectativas y necesidades de los ciudadanos".
