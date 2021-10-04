Puigdemont dice que España "ha elegido un camino que dificulta la resolución de un conflicto político"

madridActualizado:
El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha acusado este lunes a España de elegir "un camino que dificulta la resolución de un conflicto político". "Es momento de decirle a España, basta. ¡Basta!. Basta de seguir un camino que no le da ha dado ningún resultado positivo, un camino que dificulta una resolución política de un conflicto político", ha sostenido en rueda de prensa.
"Este mes hará cuatro años que elegimos el camino del exilio. En mi caso he comparecido delante de tres jurisdicciones diferentes; la belga, la alemana y la italiana. España utiliza el poder judicial para conseguir objetivos políticos", ha añadido Puigdemont después de que el Tribunal de Apelación de Sassari (Italia) haya decidido suspender la orden de detención y entrega de Puigdemont sine die, a la espera de que los tribunales europeos se pronuncien sobre su inmunidad y de que se resuelva la pregunta prejudicial realizada por el juez del Supremo Pablo Llarena.
Por su parte, la defensa del expresident ha insistido este lunes en que el Tribunal Supremo no es "competente" para emitir la euroorden para entregarlo a España. "Desde el primer día, en noviembre de 2017, planteamos que había un problema de competencia y el Supremo ha ido cambiando las razones otorgarse ellos mimos la competencia en función del desarrollo de los acontecimientos", ha dicho el abogado Gonzalo Boye.
"Es tremendamente importante el que tengamos claro que la resolución de hoy es lo que se espera de una resolución judicial europea. Ha primado el derecho de la Unión y no la intencionalidad política de quien la redacta", ha afirmado Boye en una comparecencia junto a Puigdemont, el abogado italiano Agostinangelo Marras y el jefe de la oficina del líder catalán, Josep Lluís Alay.
Marras remarcó que el proceso en Italia no queda archivado, sino solo suspendido, y que será retomado cuando la Corte europea de Justicia se pronuncie "de forma definitiva" sobre estas dos cuestiones. Además, aprovechó la ocasión para destacar que Puigdemont haya acudido a la vista en la isla, "aunque su presencia no era obligatoria".
