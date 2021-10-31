Estás leyendo: Puigdemont, el miembro más votado de la Asamblea del Consell per la República

Puigdemont, el miembro más votado de la Asamblea del Consell per la República

Tras el 'expresident' figuran los 'exconsellers' Clara Ponsatí, Toni Comin y Lluis Puig. Borràs también ha sido elegida.

El expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y la presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs, han sido elegidos como miembros electos de la Asamblea de Representantes del Consell per la República, siendo Puigdemont el más votado y Borràs la quinta. Los exconsellers Clara Ponsatí, Toni Comin y Lluis Puig han sido la segunda, el tercero y el cuarto más votados.

A la Asamblea se han presentado más de 500 personas -de las que han sido elegidas 121-, el censo ha sido de 87.833 personas y ha votado el 26% del mismo. De los ciudadanos escogidos, un 70% han sido mujeres -un total de 85- frente al 30% de hombres -36-.

En su intervención tras conocer los resultados, Puigdemont ha asegurado que con las elecciones se ha hecho "un paso muy grande en la consolidación institucional de la institución del Consell per la República".

Según el expresident, el organismo está "en la vanguardia" del proceso independentista.

A su juicio, una manera de "prepararse" para alcanzar la independencia pasa por "ejercer soberanía que no ha sido concebida por ningún estado" sino que la ha "cogido" la ciudadanía, en referencia a estas elecciones.

Ha reivindicado el sistema de votación como "moderno, seguro, transparente", garantista y un referente, y ha asegurado que es una forma de practicar cómo Catalunya quiere gobernarse, en sus palabras.

"El Estado catalán no puede ser una copia ni tener inspiración en el modelo español", ha continuado, porque este último no funciona a la hora de garantizar derechos fundamentales, según él.

Comin ha afirmado que "hay mucha gente que se está creyendo el Consell", que articula la acumulación de fuerza que debe permitir hacer efectiva la independencia, a su parecer.

Puig ha asegurado sentirse muy contento por de este proceso "participativo, abierto, transparente" y ha asegurado que se trata de una noche de libertad y de democracia.

