Rebrotes de coronavirus Tres comarcas aragonesas retroceden a la fase 2 por un rebrote de covid-19

La consejera de Sanidad, Sira Repollés, ha recomendado en rueda de prensa a los vecinos que limiten sus desplazamientos al exterior, así como al resto de la población que evite visitar la zona.

22/06/2020.- Un grupo de personas con mascarilla pasean por un parque. EFE/Jesús Diges/Archivo
Zaragoza

EFE

El Gobierno de Aragón ha anunciado este lunes que las comarcas oscenses de la Litera, Cinca Medio y Bajo Cinca retroceden a la fase 2 de la desescalada como resultado de un rebrote de la COVID-19 en el entorno agrícola.

Este cambio provocará que se vuelvan a establecer limitaciones en estos territorios como un aforo del 50% en la hostelería, la prohibición de usar las barras de los bares o una ocupación máxima de un tercio de la capacidad de las piscinas.

Además, la consejera de Sanidad, Sira Repollés, ha recomendado en rueda de prensa a los vecinos de las tres comarcas que limiten sus desplazamientos al exterior, así como al resto de la población que evite visitar la zona.

"No estamos en situación de limitar la movilidad. Si las condiciones epidemiológicas exigieran que tuviéramos que tomar medidas más drásticas, nos dirigiríamos al Estado, que tomaría medidas más oportunas", ha aclarado Repollés.

