Reciben a Macarena Olona al grito de "fuera fascistas de la universidad" en un acto de la Universidad de Alicante

alicanteActualizado:
Un grupo de jóvenes se ha concentrado a las puertas de la Facultad de Educación de la Universidad de Alicante (UA) para protestar por la presencia en un acto de la diputada de Vox en el Congreso Macarena Olona.
Los asistentes han gritado lemas como "Fuera fascistas de la universidad" y "Alicante será la tumba del fascismo" y han mostrado una pancarta de Arran l'Alacantí y Endavant en la que se podía leer 'Per Enric Valor, l'Escola en valencià, la nostra llibertat. Als Països Catalans en català!'.
Olona ha acudido a una mesa redonda sobre La defensa de la lengua española organizada por el Consejo de Estudiantes de la Universidad de Alicante y que ha provocado las críticas de varios colectivos estudiantiles, como la Assemblea antifeixista de la Universitat d'Alacant o FEU Alicante.
Se ha sumado a las quejas Alacant pel valencià, que, en un comunicado, ha reclamado del Rectorado de la UA y del Decanato de la Facultad de Educación "hacer efectivo, real y tangible su posicionamiento en defensa del valenciano".
"Este posicionamiento, que sabemos que es sincero por parte de las instituciones universitarias, queda en papel mojado cuando se regala el espacio a aquellos partidos que quieren reducir el valenciano a una anécdota folclórica. Las políticas y acciones del partido presente en la mesa redonda son un claro ejemplo", argumentan.
En esta línea, emplazan a la universidad alicantina a "revisar los mecanismos de representación y participación" que permitan, por ejemplo, el presidente del Consejo de Estudiantes, "utilice sus responsabilidades institucionales para hacer propaganda del odio y la intolerancia".
Por su parte, la diputada Macarena Olona ha manifestado su "satisfacción" por volver a su universidad, donde tuvo "el placer" de cursar sus estudios de Derecho. "Hoy vuelvo después de veinte años a la que es mi tierra, mi universidad, donde tenemos libertad, a pesar de que cuatro intolerantes, los mismos de siempre, que se hacen llamar a sí mismos antifascistas, hayan venido a recepcionarnos", ha aseverado.
