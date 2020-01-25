Estás leyendo: La ministra de Exteriores pide "elecciones con garantías democráticas" en Venezuela tras recibir a Guaidó

Recibimiento a Guaidó La ministra de Exteriores pide "elecciones con garantías democráticas" en Venezuela tras recibir a Guaidó

Arancha González Laya reitera el "pleno respaldo del Gobierno español" al líder opositor venezolano, autoproclamado presidente interino del país hace poco más de un año.

La Ministra de Asuntos Exteriores de España, Arancha González Laya, y el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela (i), Juan Guaidó, antes de su reunión este sábado, en la Casa de América de Madrid.- EFE/Javier López
madrid

efe

La ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, Arancha González Laya, ha trasladado este sábado al líder opositor de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, el "pleno respaldo del Gobierno español" y el "deseo" del Ejecutivo de contribuir a que se convoquen elecciones con garantías democráticas.

González Laya, que se reunió en Casa América con el líder venezolano con ocasión de su visita a Madrid, transmitió a Guaidó el interés del Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez de contribuir "con todos los medios a su alcance a generar las condiciones para la celebración de unas elecciones presidenciales con garantías".

Con este fin, la ministra subrayó que el Gobierno "trabaja con sus socios de la Unión Europea y del Grupo Internacional de Contacto para fomentar la construcción de consensos con otros actores y grupos implicados en la crisis", según un comunicado del Ministerio de Exteriores.

Guaidó y González Laya intercambiaron puntos de vista sobre la "grave crisis política, social y humanitaria que atraviesa el país" y sobre las vías que permitan el retorno de Venezuela a la democracia, la vigencia del Estado de Derecho y la prosperidad.

Asimismo, la ministra comunicó a Guaidó su satisfacción por "la buena integración en España de los numerosos migrantes venezolanos que, habiendo abandonado su país por la crisis, han escogido España como destino". Unas declaraciones que contrastan con las historias de estas personas que ha recabado Público durante las últimas semanas.

Por tanto, dijo la titular de Exteriores "España desea corresponder a la generosidad con la que Venezuela ha acogido a los migrantes españoles durante décadas".

Miles de venezolanos llegaron a España en los últimos años y solo en 2018 se empadronaron 95.000, según cifras oficiales, muchos de ellos solicitantes de asilo.

En los seis primeros meses de 2019, casi 17.000 venezolanos solicitaron asilo en España, una de cada tres solicitudes, según fuentes oficiales.

Guaidó también se reunió con el presidente del conservador Partido Popular (PP), Pablo Casado, y con el secretario del relaciones Internacionales del partido socialista (PSOE), antes de recibir el reconocimiento del Ayuntamiento de Madrid y del Gobierno regional.

