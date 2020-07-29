Estás leyendo: El TSJC aprueba reabrir cines, gimnasios e instalaciones deportivas en Barcelona

Público
Público

Reconstrucción coronavirus El TSJC aprueba reabrir cines, gimnasios e instalaciones deportivas en Barcelona

La suspensión de la prohibición está condicionada al cumplimiento del protocolo sanitario y a las medidas establecidas por el Procicat.

Sala de cine vacía. - EFE
Sala de cine vacía. - EFE

Madrid

EUROPA PRESS

La sección 2 de la sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha estimado las medidas cautelaras para suspender la prohibición de apertura de cines, gimnasios e instalaciones deportivas en el área metropolitana de Barcelona.

La Sala suspende cautelarme algunos apartados de la resolución por la que el 17 de julio la Generalitat adoptó nuevas medidas de contención del coronavirus en Barcelona, Viladecans, el Prat de Llobregat, Sant Joan Despí, Sant Boi de Llobregat, Cornellà, Sant Just Desvern, Esplugues de Llobregat, l'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Montcada i Reixac, Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Sant Adrià de Besòs y Badalona (Barcelona), ha informado el TSJC.

La suspensión de la prohibición está condicionada al cumplimiento del protocolo sanitario y a las medidas establecidas por el Procicat.

Habrá ampliación.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público