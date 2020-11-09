Rectificación que solicita José Luis Requero Ibáñez, magistrado del Tribunal Supremo

El magistrado del Tribunal Supremo, José Luis Requero Ibáñez, al amparo de la Ley Orgánica 2/1984, de 26 de marzo, solicita el derecho de rectificación por la información aparecida en este diario el 11 de enero de 2020, bajo el titular de El Supremo arrincona la educación pública frente la concertada, respecto de la cual quieren hacer público lo siguiente:



1. Que la sentencia a que se refiere la información es la Sentencia 1302/2020 de la Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo (Sección 4ª) del Tribunal Supremo, numerada como Sentencia 3138/2020 en el Centro de Documentación Judicial (CENDOJ) del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).

2. Que no presido la Sección Cuarta de la Sala de lo Contencioso-administrativo del Tribunal Supremo.

3. Que la sentencia a la que alude no supone una decisión individual, sino que fue dictada por la Sección formada seis magistrados, incluyéndome a mi.

4. Que yo no fui "quien ya suspendió la exhumación de Franco": el ponente del auto de medidas cautelares fue don Antonio Jesús Fonseca Herrero Raimundo y fue dictado por cinco magistrados, incluyéndome a mi.

5. Que se ha omitido que meses después la Sección Cuarta declaró legal la exhumación y la reinhumación acordada por el Consejo de Ministros. El ponente de tal sentencia fue don Pablo Lucas Murillo de la Cueva y fue dictada por seis magistrados, incluyéndome a mi.