Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Rectificación que solicita Santiago Quintana González, administrador de Construplan

El empresario, en relación a la información titulada 'La Justicia investiga al líder de Vox en Las Palmas por una estafa a una comunidad de propietarios', ha solicitado a 'Público' la publicación de la siguiente rectificación:

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Página web de Construplan, Construcciones y Planificación SL

Página web de Construplan, Construcciones y Planificación SL

El empresario Santiago Quintana González, administrador único de Construplan, Construcciones y Planificación SL, en relación con la información titulada La Justicia investiga al líder de Vox en Las Palmas por una estafa a una comunidad de propietarios, publicada el pasado 2 de febrero de 2019, ha solicitado la publicación de la siguiente rectificación:

• El contrato de ejecución de obras de importe de 1,7 millones que se menciona en esa información no ha sido ejecutado por motivos totalmente ajenos a Construplan. El importe facturado y cobrado a la comunidad de propietarios del citado complejo urbanístico de Gran Canaria por tal concepto asciende a cero euros.

• La empresa es ajena a los asuntos de Gobierno y que son competencia exclusiva de la Junta de Propietarios, como so la adopción de acuerdos, el establecimiento de derramas o la justificación del destino de las mismas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad