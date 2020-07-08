Estás leyendo: Denuncian al Gobierno y a otras tres comunidades autónomas por las órdenes dadas en las residencias de ancianos

Residencias de ancianos Denuncian al Gobierno y a otras tres comunidades autónomas por las órdenes dadas en las residencias de ancianos

La denuncia, dirigida también contra la Comunidad de Madrid, Catalunya y Castilla y León, alega el presunto delito relativo al ejercicio de los derechos fundamentales y libertades públicas, en concurso con delito de homicidio por imprudencia y presunto delito de omisión del deber de socorro.

Un familiar visita a una anciana en una residencia. EFE/ Quique García/Archivo

MADRID

EFE

La Asociación El Defensor del Paciente ha presentado una denuncia ante el Tribunal Supremo (TS) contra el Gobierno, que tuvo el "mando único", y las comunidades de Madrid, Catalunya y Castilla y León por las órdenes dadas para que los ancianos no tuvieran atención hospitalaria por motivo de la covid-19.

La denuncia alega el presunto delito relativo al ejercicio de los derechos fundamentales y libertades públicas, en concurso con delito de homicidio por imprudencia y presunto delito de omisión del deber de socorro.

Y se dirigen contra el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales, Pablo Iglesias; y el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.

También contra la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; su consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, y el director de Coordinación Socio-Sanitaria, Carlos Mur de Víu.

Asimismo, la denuncia implica al presidente de la Generalitat catalana, Quim Torra, y a su consejera de Sanidad, Alba Verges i Bosch; así como al presidente de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, y a sus consejeras de Sanidad y Familia, Verónica Casado e Isabel Blanco, respectivamente.

Se denuncia a las citadas personas en relación a las órdenes por las que se privaba de determinados servicios públicos, como la asistencia médica hospitalaria, a las personas que se encontraban en residencias de mayores durante la alerta sanitaria, destaca la presidenta del Defensor del Pueblo, Carmen Flores, en su denuncia.

En esas órdenes se establecía, según la denuncia ante el TS, una prioridad de pacientes que podían acceder a servicios hospitalarios, estableciendo, incluso, la prohibición de que se trasladara a los mayores residentes a centros hospitalarios.

Igualmente, denuncia que se establecieron prioridades en relación a la preexistencia de patologías o discapacidades, para beneficiarse, por ejemplo, de un ingreso en UCI o acceder a un respirador.

