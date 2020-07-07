Estás leyendo: El Gobierno cifra en 27.359 los fallecidos en residencias aunque admite que no tiene datos fiables de las comunidades

Residencias de ancianos El Gobierno cifra en 27.359 los fallecidos en residencias aunque admite que no tiene datos fiables de las comunidades

El documento recoge los datos enviados por las autonomías entre el 6 de abril y el 20 de junio y admite las dificultades de la plataforma del Sistema de Información "poco amigable" para el registro de esos datos, así como errores en la suma de residentes en centros intervenidos y en los propios datos de fallecimientos totales comparados con otras fuentes.

Un sanitario atiende a los ancianos alojados en una residencia. EFE/Mariscal/Archivo

El Ministerio de Sanidad reconoce que la escasa calidad de los datos de muertes en residencias trasladados por las comunidades autónomas durante la pandemia ha dificultado su difusión, incluso una de ellas no los ha enviado, por lo que la cifra total oscila entre 27.359 y 32.843 fallecidos, según las fuentes.

El Resumen Nacional de Residencias, con datos hasta el 20 de junio, que el ministerio ha mostrado a los responsables autonómicos, registra 27.359 fallecimientos en residencias: 9.003 casos (el 32,9% de los fallecidos) por covid-19, en 9.830 se detectó sintomatología covid pero no se llegó a confirmar (35,9 %) y el resto (31,2 %) se atribuyen a otras causas.

El documento, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, recoge los datos enviados por las comunidades entre el 6 de abril y el 20 de junio y admite las dificultades de la plataforma del Sistema de Información "poco amigable" para el registro de esos datos, así como errores en la suma de residentes en centros intervenidos y en los propios datos de fallecimientos totales comparados con otras fuentes.

Incluso, señala que una comunidad no ha enviado los datos ni una sola vez a este registro y algunas no lo han hecho con la periodicidad exigida o lo hicieron fuera de plazo (dos de ellas solo notificaron una vez datos) en el sistema de información que marcó como obligatorio, a través de la Orden SND/275/2020 de 23 de marzo.

Añade que hay poca precisión en las causas de fallecimiento de los residentes, ausencia de depuración de los datos por el sistema, fechas incoherentes en el envío de la información o informes de centros intervenidos que no especifican las causas de la intervención.

En este documento, se especifica que el número total de centros intervenidos fue de 391 (el 5% del total) que acogían, en ese momento, a 31.406 residentes y contabiliza 7.756 centros en los que residen 340.571 mayores.

