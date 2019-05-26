Público
Resultados Murcia Murcia podría tener un gobierno a la andaluza

Con más del 50% escrutado, el PSOE ganaría las elecciones y obtendría 16 diputados, pero la suma de PP (15), Cs (6) y Vox (5), podría formar un Ejecutivo de derechas.

El candidato del PP a la presidencia de Murcia, Fernando López Miras. Archivo EFE

Murcia podría tener un gobierno a la andaluza. El Partido Socialista obtendría el 32,8% de los votos y pasaría a colocarse como primera fuerza política. Supera así al Partido Popular, pero con una diferencia de un punto y medio, ya que los populares obtendrían el 31,4%. Aunque, con más del 50% de los votos escrutados, la suma de PP, que conseguiría 15 diputados, Ciudadanos, que se haría con 6, y la irrupción de  Vox, con cinco, les daría la mayoría absoluta y podrían formar un ejecutivo de derechas. De esta forma, la opción del PSOE de recuperar el poder después de 24 años, con la ayuda de Podemos, se diluye.

Ciudadanos se convierte en la tercer fuerza política, con el 9,8% de los votos, según los datos que ofrece el Ministerio del Interior, y Vox, en cuarta posición, consigue el 7,8%. Le sigue la coalición municipalista Movimiento Ciudadano-CCD , que alcanza el 5%. Podemos-Equo caería a la sexta posición, con el 2,3% y con dos escaños de los votos frente al 1,9% de Ganar la Región de Murcia.



