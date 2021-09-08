Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia que se aprobará un nuevo paquete de medidas para que el recibo de la luz no impacte en los hogares

Reunión del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista Sánchez anuncia que se aprobará un nuevo paquete de medidas para que el recibo de la luz no impacte en los hogares

El presidente mostró su total confianza en que se aprobarán los Presupuestos del Estado para 2022 y dijo que a la legislatura le quedan dos años y medio. Volvió a hacer un llamamiento a los partidos para sacar adelante la reforma de las pensiones.

El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, se reunió este miércoles con el Grupo Parlamentario Socialista para abrir el nuevo periodo de sesiones donde anunció que se aprobará en breve un nuevo paquete de medidas, "para que el precio de la energía no impacte en los hogares y mucho menos en los hogares más vulnerables", afirmó.

Sánchez no precisó las medidas, pero reiteró su promesa de que este año se pagará por el recibo de la luz lo mismo que en 2018, "descontando la inflación", precisó.

Sánchez, además, mostró su plena confianza en que se aprobarán los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022 y, de nuevo, quiso lanzar un mensaje de estabilidad política al asegurar que a la legislatura le queda todavía "dos años y medio". 

El presidente volvió a hacer un llamamiento a todos los grupos de la Cámara para aprobar la reforma de las pensiones antes de fin de año, una votación que no tiene garantizada el Gobierno, y recordó que el texto aprobado tiene el consenso de los agentes sociales.

