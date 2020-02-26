Estás leyendo: Gobierno y Generalitat acuerdan seguir avanzando en la mesa de diálogo

Reunión en La Moncloa Gobierno y Generalitat acuerdan seguir avanzando en la mesa de diálogo

Ambas partes hacen una valoración positiva del primer encuentro y se emplazan a reunirse mensualmente.

Sánchez y Torra presiden la mesa de diálogo en Moncloa
La mesa de diálogo sobre el "conflicto político" en Cataluña se ha constituido este miércoles por la tarde en el Palacio de la Moncloa presidida por el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, y el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Tras tres horas de reunión, el primer encuentro de la mesa de diálogo entre el Gobierno y la Generalatit acabó con un comunicado conjunto en el que ambas partes valoran positivamente la reunión y acuerdan seguir avanzando en la negociación.

En el breve comunicado, se indica que la reunión ha servido para sentar las bases del diálogo y "para constatar la naturaleza política del conflicto" y la necesidad de buscar una "solución política".

Además, ambas delegaciones dicen coincidir en que la mesa de diálogo creada es un instrumento para "vehicular una solución" por lo que seguirá trabajando en este marco.

De hecho, en el comunicado se anuncia que habrá reuniones mensuales -una vez en Madrid y otra en Barcelona-y se habilitará un grupo de trabajo por los vicepresidentes de ambos gobiernos, y los presidentes se incorporarán cuando sea necesario ratificar acuerdos.

El comunicado termina diciendo: "Cualquier acuerdo que se adopte en el seno de la mesa se formulará en el marco de la seguridad jurídica". De este forma, se recupera la expresión acuñada tras la reunión de Pedralbes, aunque para el Gobierno esto supone que hay plenas garantías de que cualquier pacto que se alcance estará siempre en el marco de la Constitución.

