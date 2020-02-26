MADRIDActualizado:
Tras tres horas de reunión, el primer encuentro de la mesa de diálogo entre el Gobierno y la Generalatit acabó con un comunicado conjunto en el que ambas partes valoran positivamente la reunión y acuerdan seguir avanzando en la negociación.
En el breve comunicado, se indica que la reunión ha servido para sentar las bases del diálogo y "para constatar la naturaleza política del conflicto" y la necesidad de buscar una "solución política".
Además, ambas delegaciones dicen coincidir en que la mesa de diálogo creada es un instrumento para "vehicular una solución" por lo que seguirá trabajando en este marco.
De hecho, en el comunicado se anuncia que habrá reuniones mensuales -una vez en Madrid y otra en Barcelona-y se habilitará un grupo de trabajo por los vicepresidentes de ambos gobiernos, y los presidentes se incorporarán cuando sea necesario ratificar acuerdos.
El comunicado termina diciendo: "Cualquier acuerdo que se adopte en el seno de la mesa se formulará en el marco de la seguridad jurídica". De este forma, se recupera la expresión acuñada tras la reunión de Pedralbes, aunque para el Gobierno esto supone que hay plenas garantías de que cualquier pacto que se alcance estará siempre en el marco de la Constitución.
(Habrá ampliación)
