Estás leyendo: Montero: "Lamentablemente Casado ha dicho no a la despolitización de la pandemia"

Público
Público

Reunión Sánchez/Casado Montero: "Lamentablemente Casado ha dicho no a la despolitización de la pandemia"

El Gobierno califica de "decepcionante" la actitud del PP y su negativa a cualquier diálogo constructivo. Pide al líder del PP que sea patriota, "más allá de los golpes de pecho". Defiende la legitimidad del Gobierno de coallición.

La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, ofrece una rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros celebrado, este martes, en el Palacio de la Moncloa en Madrid. EFE/ J.j. Guillén
La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, enrueda de prensa.. EFE/ J.j. Guillén

MADRID

Actualizado:

Minutos después de la comparecencia de Pablo Casado, la ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, hizo un balance muy negativo de la reunión mantenida entre el líder del PP y el presidente del Gobierno, calificando el encuentro de "decepcionante". 

Para Montero, "lamentablemente el señor Casado ha dicho no a la despolitización de la pandemia", y acusó al líder del PP de seguir instalado en el frentismo y cerrado a la posibilidad de cualquier diálogo constructivo.

Montero utilizó palabras muy duras para calificar la negativa del PP tanto para apoyar los Presupuestos como para renovar los órganos institucionales, "porque eso no es cumplir con la Constitución", dijo.

Para la portavoz del Gobierno, "el PP se agarra a puntos inconexos que le sitúan fuera de la senda política, sin nada que decir ni aportar. A poco que el señor Casado hable con los agentes sociales, podrá conocer que lo único que piden los ciudadanos es que los políticos seamos útiles. Debe ser patriota más allá de los golpes de pecho", afirmó.

Montero también rechazó los argumentos del PP de no renovar los órganos institucionales por la presencia de Unidas Podemos en el Gobierno. En este sentido la ministra defendió la legitimidad del Ejecutivo y dijo que su composición es la que han querido los ciudadanos en las urnas.

La ministra Portavoz, en todo momento, criticó la actitud de Casado y lamentó que se mantenga en una actitud de "confrontación", "frentismo", de "obstruccionismo y del "no es no".

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público