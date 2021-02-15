madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha archivado la querella presentada por Izquierda Unida (IU) y Òmnium Cultural, entre otros, contra el rey emérito por presuntos delitos relacionados con el cobro de comisiones ilegales y con ingresos no declarados a Hacienda, al considerar que se basa solamente en el "relato periodístico", argumentando que para abrir una causa penal se necesita algo más.
La Sala de lo Penal ha inadmitido la querella presentada por IU, el PCE y el Foro de Abogadas y Abogadas de Izquierdas (FAIRADE), así como la de la entidad Omnium Cultural, acumulada a la anterior por la identidad sustancial de los hechos denunciados, contra Juan Carlos I.
Los magistrados han indicado que, "con carácter general, una noticia por sí sola, no legitima a ningún accionante popular para convertir el relato periodístico en un relato de hechos punibles desencadenantes del proceso penal". "Los juicios de valor de quien pretende ejercer la acción popular no convierten la noticia en delito", han sostenido.
