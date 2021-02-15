madridActualizado:
Zarzuela ha desmentido las "supuestas informaciones" que circulan desde anoche por Twitter acerca del grave estado de salud del rey emérito y asegura que "no tienen ningún fundamento".
La periodista y novelista, Pilar Eyre, que se autocalifica de experta en Casa Real, avanzaba en la misma red social que tenía información "muy grave" que afectaba al rey Juan Carlos.
Esta mañana, la misma periodista desvelaba que el rey emérito, que reside en Abu Dabi desde el pasado 3 de agosto, estaba "en estado grave y la Casa Real valora la posibilidad de su traslado a España". Una declaración que ha despertado cientos de reacciones, algunas destacando la poca credibilidad de la autora y otras alimentando su difusión.
A principios de enero salió a la luz una foto en la que se le veía caminando con la ayuda de dos escoltas, lo que generó especulaciones sobre un deterioro en su estado de salud.
Juan Carlos I abandonó España rumbo a Emiratos Árabes Unidos por los escándalos fiscales que protagonizó con dos causas abiertas en la Fiscalía del Supremo: la investigación sobre el supuesto cobro de comisiones ilegales de 80 millones de euros por las obras del AVE a la Meca en 2014 y la relativa al uso de tarjetas opacas.
Su salida de España vino precedida de la decisión de Felipe VI de retirarle su asignación personal como miembro de la Familia Real el 15 de marzo, cuando también anunció que había renunciado a cualquier posible herencia que le pudiera dejar su padre cuyo origen pudiera "no estar en consonancia con la legalidad"
