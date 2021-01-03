madrid
El Rey emérito Juan Carlos I ha sido fotografiado en Abu Dabi en una imagen tomada hace tres días y acompañado de dos escoltas, según ha adelantado el programa Viva La Vida de Telecinco.
Juan Carlos I se encuentra desde el pasado mes de agosto en Abu Dabi, adonde viajó después de hacerse pública su decisión de trasladar su residencia fuera de España.
El padre de Felipe VI explicó entonces que dejaba España "ante la repercusión pública que están generando ciertos acontecimientos pasados" de su vida privada y para facilitar a su hijo su labor como jefe del Estado.
El rey emérito Juan Carlos I comunicó que no regresaría finalmente a España en Navidad a causa de la situación de la pandemia de coronavirus y su condición de persona de alto riesgo.
