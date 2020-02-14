Estás leyendo: El rey presidirá este martes su primer Consejo de Ministros con el Gobierno de coalición

El rey presidirá este martes su primer Consejo de Ministros con el Gobierno de coalición

Será la primera ocasión en que el rey preside el Consejo de Ministros con Pedro Sánchez como jefe del Ejecutivo y la segunda desde su proclamación como jefe del Estado en 2014.

Pablo Iglesias, vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, promete su cargo ante el rey CASA DE S.M. EL REY
madrid

europa press

El rey Felipe VI presidirá el próximo martes 18 de febrero el Consejo de Ministros en el Palacio de la Zarzuela, según ha informado este viernes la Casa Real. Será la primera ocasión en que el rey preside el Consejo de Ministros con Pedro Sánchez como jefe del Ejecutivo y la segunda desde su proclamación como jefe del Estado en 2014 -apenas un mes después de la proclamación, el 18 de julio, con Mariano Rajoy como presidente-.

El Consejo de Ministros que preside el Rey tiene carácter deliberante, y lo habitual en estas ocasiones es que el Ejecutivo celebre después en el Palacio de la Moncloa una reunión con carácter decisorio.

Entre los asuntos previstos para el Consejo de Ministros del martes está la derogación del artículo de la reforma laboral de 2012 que permite el despido por acumulación de bajas médicas justificadas.

