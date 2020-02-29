Estás leyendo: La decana del Colegio de Arquitectos equipara las prácticas de Monasterio a las de un "abogado que ejerce sin titulación"

La líder de Vox en Madrid está siendo investigada como responsable por la venta de planos de edificaciones, seis años antes de obtener el título de arquitecta. 

La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, la semana pasada en Valencia ante los periodistas.ROBER SOLSONA / EUROPA PRESS
La portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, la semana pasada en Valencia ante los periodistas. Rober Solsona / EUROPA PRESS

La decana del Colegio de Arquitectos de Madrid, Belén Hermida, ha calificado de intrusismo profesional las prácticas que llevaron a la líder de Vox, Rocío Monasterio, a firmar proyectos como arquitecta durante siete años sin estar licenciada. 

En las declaraciones, recogidas por el diario El País en una rueda de prensa en el Colegio de Arquitectos de Madrid (COAM), Hermida reconoció que las prácticas se asemejan a las de "un médico que firma cuando no está titulado o no está colegiado, o cuando un abogado ejerce sin tener la correspondiente titulación". 

La decana quiso puntualizar que, en cualquier caso, se trata de "una irregularidad, por supuesto" considerando que "eso no se ha puesto en duda en ningún momento". 

La líder de ultraderecha está envuelta en un caso de irregularidades urbanísticas en la Comunidad de Madrid con más de una decena de obras firmadas bajo la firma de su estudio, Rocío Monasterio y Asociados. Las denuncias, que aún están siendo investigadas, giran en torno a la construcción y venta de varios lofts en suelo industrial y el alquiler de otro local como oficina. En ninguno de ellos Monasterio contaba con licencia. 

