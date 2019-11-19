Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Vox Rocío Monasterio firmó un tercer inmueble sin ser aún arquitecta 

La líder de Vox en Madrid ha aparecido, de nuevo, como responsable en un plano de una obra en Madrid en 2003, seis años antes de obtener el título. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
08/07/2019.- La candidata de Vox a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, durante la rueda de prensa que ofrece esta tarde en la Asamblea. Monasterio, ha condicionado su apoyo a la investidura de Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) como presidenta

Rocío Monasterio en una imagen de archivo. EFE/ Victor Lerena

Rocío Monasterio  vuelve a ser aparecer en un caso de irregularidades de construcciones en la capital. La firma de la líder de Vox en Madrid se ha encontrado en un plano de una obra que registró en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid en 2003 como responsable, seis años antes de obtener el título, según destapa este martes El País.

En esta ocasión, la líder de la formación de ultraderecha aparece como arquitecta en la obra de un bajo del número 19 de la calle Carolinas, en barrio de Tetuán (Madrid) en 2003.

Monasterio compró este inmueble un año antes y pidió el permiso para convertirlo en suelo residencial. Tras numerosas denuncias y discusiones con los  vecinos, Monasterio intentó convertir esta construcción en una oficina, creando finalmente un estudio televisivo que continúa utilizándose hoy en día por varias empresas.

Además, en el inmueble había un tejado de uralita, compuesto de amianto, peligroso para la salud, que la líder de Vox decidió cubrir, porque ese momento la ley no obligaba a quitarlo, según destaca el rotativo de PRISA.

La novena irregularidad descubierta 

Este es el noveno caso de irregularidades en las obras de Monasterio y Espinosa de los Monteros, el portavoz de Vox en el Congreso. Bajo la firma del estudio Rocío Monasterio y Asociados, el matrimonio construyó y vendió varios lofts en suelo industrial y alquiló otro como oficina. En ningún caso tenían licencia.

Además, la líder de la formación de ultraderecha en Madrid firmó varios proyectos sin ser aún arquitecta, ya que aunque cursó la carrera entre 1992 y 1998, no presentó su proyecto de fin de carrera (PFC) hasta octubre de 2009, acción imprescindible para poder colegiarse y ser arquitecta.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad