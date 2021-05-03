RTVE incumplió parte de su obligación de financiar películas y miniseries en 2019

La corporación de RTVE incumplió la obligación de financiar anticipadamente películas y miniseries de televisión en el ejercicio 2019, según la auditoría realizada por la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC).
El ente público tendrá que compensar este déficit en el ejercicio 2020 y posteriores, indica la CNMC en un comunicado difundido este lunes sobre el cumplimiento de la obligación de los prestadores de servicios de comunicación audiovisual de destinar parte de sus ingresos de explotación a financiar obras audiovisuales europeas.
La Ley General de la Comunicación Audiovisual (LGCA) obliga a esos operadores a destinar el 5% de sus ingresos a financiar obras audiovisuales europeas: películas para el cine y la televisión, series, documentales y películas y series de animación y, en el caso de que la empresa sea de titularidad pública, este porcentaje aumenta hasta el 6%.
RTVE cumplió con un excedente de 70,4 millones de euros la obligación genérica de inversión audiovisual, pero desglosado por capítulos, se quedó corta en lo referente a las películas y miniseries de televisión.
Del resto de empresas analizadas, prácticamente todas cumplieron con lo estipulado: Multicanal, Mediaset, Telefónica, Atresmedia, Euskaltel/R-Cable/Telecable, Orange, Vodafone, History Channel, Filmin, 13TV, Rakuten, NBC Universal, Veo TV, Net TV, Cosmopolitan, Sony, FOX y Viacom.
Solamente Cineclick y Lomatena Investments acumulan la cantidad correspondiente del ejercicio 2019 para 2020, tal y como permite la ley -32,50 y 47.429,10 euros respectivamente-.
La LGCA se encuentra en fase de revisión, pendiente de la aplicación de una nueva directiva europea que, entre otras cosas, integrará a las plataformas internacionales que operan en España (Netflix, Amazon HBO, etc) en las obligaciones de financiación audiovisual.
